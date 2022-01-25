Chinese New Year a bust, but Pattaya hopes for full spring events

Chinese New Year is a bust again, but Pattaya hopes its spring events schedule will go off as planned.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome confirmed Jan. 24 that there will be no parade, concerts or festival as envisioned for Chinese New Year next month due to the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the coronavirus omicron variant.







He did not disclose whether Valentine’s Day, only a week later, would be downsized as well.

With the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Pattaya and Chonburi declining, the mayor believes that the 2022 Pattaya Music Festival in March and Songkran in April will proceed normally.

Chonburi on Tuesday reported 314 confirmed coronavirus cases with 91 in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. Unconfirmed cases found through antigen tests are not included.
































