Thailand receives first lot of Pfizer vaccines for children

The first lot of 300,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children arrived in Thailand.

The vaccination program for children aged 5-11 years will start for children with underlying conditions at the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health on Jan 31.







After verification, the doses would be distributed for administration with children with seven chronic diseases such as obesity, coronary heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer and diabetes.

Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control said Thailand is the second country in Asia after Singapore, receiving Pfizer vaccine for children.



He said 3.5 million doses altogether will be sent to Thailand in the first quarter of this year. After the first lot of 300,000 doses arrived today, more doses will be delivered weekly. (TNA)



























