Chill vibes and crowds at North Pattaya Night Market attract Thai and Foreign tourists alike

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Terminal 21 Pattaya Night Market continues to charm both local and international tourists with its relaxed, fairground-style atmosphere, making it an ideal evening escape for families, couples, and groups of friends.

A visit by local media on the evening of June 13 found the market bustling with visitors enjoying a wide range of street food, local snacks, drinks, souvenirs, and clothes under colorful lights and live music. Open daily until around 11:00 PM, the market also features a Ferris wheel and a children’s activity zone, making it a festive yet cozy destination in the heart of the city.







Vendors noted a noticeable uptick in foot traffic during weekends, especially during the “Fashion Brand Sale” held by the adjacent Terminal 21 Pattaya shopping mall from June 3–11. The sale offered up to 70–80% discounts on major fashion brands, drawing large shopping crowds who also wandered into the night market.

However, several stallholders pointed out that despite the increase in visitors, the strong Thai baht has made some tourists more cautious about spending. “For certain groups of travelers, Thai products feel expensive right now,” one vendor said. “They still enjoy the experience but are more selective with their purchases.”

Nevertheless, the Terminal 21 Pattaya Night Market remains a top evening spot, offering a lively mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment in a relaxing, Instagram-worthy setting—perfect for tourists seeking to unwind after a day in the city.

































