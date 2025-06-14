Thailand has no choice but to diversify tourist markets such as Europe and the Middle East to hit targets

PATTAYA, Thailand – With more than 15.5 million international arrivals recorded between January 1 and June 9, 2025, Thailand’s tourism sector is experiencing a strong rebound—but not without challenges. The latest figures from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) show impressive double-digit growth from Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania, but a noticeable shift away from its once-dominant reliance on Chinese arrivals.

Malaysia has now overtaken China as the top source of foreign tourists during the recent Green Season period (June 1–9), with arrivals from the southern neighbor up 13.2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, European markets such as Germany (up 71%), Italy (28%), and Switzerland (24%) have surged forward, alongside Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman—all posting gains above 30%.







India continues to be the top-performing market, contributing over 1 million visitors to date. Other strong-performing countries include Russia, the UK, the US, France, Australia, and Japan, with additional momentum from medium-sized markets like Israel, Poland, Sweden, and Italy—many of which reported growth between 10% and 30%.

But while these numbers are encouraging, TAT officials quietly acknowledge that the country has no choice but to diversify. The slow and uneven return of Chinese tourists, economic uncertainty in some regions, and changing global travel trends have forced Thailand to broaden its focus and reduce its dependence on a single dominant market.



Thailand is now turning to new and emerging segments—Gen Z travelers, DINKs (dual income, no kids), and LGBTQ+ tourists—as well as long-haul visitors who tend to spend more per trip. With forward bookings indicating continued expansion—seat capacity up 21% in Europe, 25% in the Middle East, and 7% in Asia for the July–September quarter—TAT is doubling down on targeted promotions through charter flights, international travel fairs, and digital campaigns.



To ensure sustainable and balanced growth, TAT is also pushing to spread tourism beyond over-touristed cities by promoting lesser-known destinations and unique off-peak experiences. Special events, cultural festivals, and nature-based adventures are all part of a broader strategy to stimulate travel in low-season months and boost local economies.

Thailand may still hit its ambitious tourism targets for 2025, but only by casting a wider net—and redefining who its “ideal tourist” really is.

































