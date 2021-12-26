Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style at Royal Cliff, Pattaya

Celebrate a sophisticated and fun New Year’s Eve at Royal Cliff’s stunning new infinity-edged pool. Come dressed to impress with your family and friends as you ring in 2022 in style while experiencing the most spectacular swimming pool in Thailand.

Tantalize your taste buds with an incredible buffet, enjoy live entertainment and a fun children’s corner. End the night with a spectacular fireworks display as you celebrate the biggest night of the year!







New Year “Celebration” Package

Book a luxurious 1-night stay inclusive of 2 tickets to Royal Cliff’s 0022 Spies and Agents New Year Party and other exciting benefits!

Starting from THB 18,100 net/2 people for Mini Suite Plus Sunrise View Room on 31 December 2021.

Special rate for 1 and 2 January 2022 starts from THB 6,500 net/2 people.

Booking Dates: Now – 31 December 2021

Stay Dates: 31 December 2021 – 2 January 2022

For more information, to book the New Year Celebration Package or to reserve a table, please contact our Guest Relations Tel: (+66) 38 250421 ext. 2037, email: [email protected] or visit www.royalcliff.com





























