Celebrate Christmas Eve with Candyland Buffet Dinner at Big Fish, Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya.

Candyland Christmas Buffet Dinner

Christmas is just around the corner! Colour your Christmas Eve with your friends and family with our Candyland Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Big Fish. Delight in our variety of premium selections from fresh seafood and on-ice, festive international food such as roasted truffle turkey, honey ham, roasted Australian beef, dessert and freshly made appetisers from Chef’s live stations as well as enjoy live music in Christmas vibes on Saturday 24 December 2023.

Starts from THB 1,499++ / person

Sunday 24 December 2023 | 5.30 pm – 9.30 pm

Big Fish, 6th floor Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

For more information and reservation

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya

Tel. 038 930600

Line: https://lin.ee/qZ08BRp

Facebook: https://facebook.com/siamatsiampattaya

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siamatsiampattaya

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/8d5KjiVgK36HDNKRA





























