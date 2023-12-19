Bathroom explosion causes house fire in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A house fire broke out in a two-story luxury house in Pattaya on December 18, causing extensive damage to the property. The fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit in the electrical system in the second-floor bathroom. No one was injured in the incident.

The Pattaya City Police Station received a report of the fire within the Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 54, in east Pattaya, at around 9 p.m. They immediately coordinated with the disaster relief team to send five water trucks to the scene to contain the fire.







When the authorities arrived, they found the house engulfed in intense flames, with thick smoke billowing out. They quickly intervened, using water hoses to suppress the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby houses. Despite the severity of the situation, they managed to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes.

A thorough examination of the interior revealed that the second-floor bedroom and bathroom were severely damaged by the fire. The rest of the house also suffered some smoke and water damage. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical system in the bathroom, which triggered a loud explosion and ignited the flames.







The homeowners, who preferred not to be named, said that they were not at home when the fire occurred. They said that they were alerted by their housekeeper, who was inside the house at the time. The housekeeper said that she heard a loud explosion from the bathroom while she was cleaning, and then saw flames erupting violently. She ran out of the house and shouted for help from the neighbours, who called the authorities.

The homeowners expressed their gratitude to the authorities and the neighbours for their quick response and assistance. They said that they were relieved that no one was hurt in the incident, and that they had insurance to cover the damage. They said that they would stay with their relatives until the house was repaired.







The Pattaya City Police Station said that they would conduct a further investigation into the cause of the fire, and that they would coordinate with the Provincial Electricity Authority to check the electrical system of the house and the surrounding area. They also advised the public to be careful and vigilant about the potential fire hazards in their homes, especially during the dry season.





























