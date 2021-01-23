Business leaders prep all-out marketing plan for Pattaya’s reopening

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya business leaders will use social media influencers to spread the word once Pattaya is safe and ready to reopen.

Ekasit Ngampichet, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said Jan. 22 that all marketing channels will be used to promote domestic tourism in Pattaya once the government lifts the travel lockdown on Chonburi.



He expects that restrictions will be lifted soon, as Chonburi has reported only a handful of coronavirus cases this week, with no confirmed cases on several days. Rayong on Friday also reported no new cases, indicating that coronavirus outbreaks tied to illegal casinos and a Sriracha beer garden are over.

Ekasit said that, in addition to normal marketing, the city will invite bloggers to come to Pattaya and write about the safety measures in place around the city to prevent new outbreaks, as well as the attractiveness of beaches and local attractions.

The PBTA president said he also is in discussions with the government to offer affordable health insurance to visitors to instill further peace of mind.


Local business people discuss how they can inspire the government to offer affordable health insurance for visitors to instill their peace of mind.


Currently under great stress, once the borders are open, Pattaya’s tourism is expected to recover.



“Everyone” is anxious for the situation to return to normal.





