Fingerprints, DNA being used to track owners of 161 slot machines found in Pattaya

Pattaya-area forensics investigators are using fingerprints and DNA traces to track down the owners of 161 slot machines found in a Nongprue commercial building being prepped for use as an illegal casino.







The machines were found in two rooms on two floors of a three-story shophouse on Pattanakarn Road Jan. 21 following a tip to the “report illegal gambling” police account on the Line messaging service.

The machines are believed to have been smuggled into Thailand and appeared to have been used recently. Most of the machines are in working condition and were set up, ready to be played once powered up.





Chonburi and Nongprue police said the building also had rooms where change would be made, machines maintained, and staff could live.

Forensic investigators dusted the machines for latent prints and took hair and DNA samples from mattresses, clothing, a scooter and appliances.

Police said it was obvious the site was being readied for use as an illegal casino and investigators hope the evidence will lead to the organizers.

















