Bunker Boys Golf begins shaky 2022 with more hope than optimism

Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, January 3rd

Crystal Bay Golf Club C & A

1st Colin Greig (14) 37 points

2nd Niall Glover (16) 36 points

3rd Paul Smith (5) 36 points

4th Neil Jones (23) 36 points

Near pins Paul Smith, Colin Greig, Niall Glover, & Michael Brett.







As a new year begins we look forward more in hope than optimism that things will be better in the year ahead. Already we see it hasn’t started well, with a new raft of restrictions governing the sale of food and alcohol at restaurants. It is to be hoped that these will be short-lived and we can again return to normality. To add to the misery, one of our members has been confirmed to have contracted the virus and one more suspected of the same.



Our new year of golf got underway with a game at Crystal Bay, not the most auspicious of beginnings but nevertheless, we are up and running. Not much to say about Crystal Bay that hasn’t already been said, a shabby course in need of much T.L.C.

We had a bright sunny day with quite a stiff breeze which proved difficult at times and kept scores moderate by Crystal Bay standards. For the most part, the course was very brown and dry, but in the areas where the watering system had broken down and water flowed onto the course, it was verdant green.







Colin Greig got 2022 off to a good start with thirty-seven points to take first place. Three players were tied on thirty-six points and separated on countback with Niall Glover taking second from Paul Smith with Neil Jones rounding out the leaderboard, although Neil Jones believes he should have been second as we played the C nine first.

All the near pins were taken, one each going to Niall Glover, Colin Greig, Paul Smith, & Michael Brett. Niall Glover had a brain fade on one hole putting two balls in the water. Not to be outdone, wife Kob also decided the water looked fine and decided to join him in the drink.

Wednesday, January 5th

Burapha Golf & Resort, A & B

1st Gez Williams (14) 37 points

2nd Les Cobban (11) 36 points

3rd Geoff Atwell (22) 35 points

4th Niall Glover (16) 35 points

Near pins Dave Galvin, Colin Greig, Kob Glover, & Michael Brett.

More bad news to start the New Year with at least three more cases of the dreaded lurgi. We believe none are serious at this stage and hopefully, all will return hale and hearty in due course.







A change of venue for Wednesday’s game where we were due to play Pattaya Country Club but deferred till Friday and instead played Burapha at a sports day rate of eleven hundred baht all in, which was excellent value. With this type of deal we plan to make it a regular fixture.

We were allocated the A & B nines, most people’s preferred choice. Under the current circumstances, we had a smaller field than we might otherwise expect. We were, however, able to welcome one more of our regular seasonal visitors from the Emerald Isle, Dave Galvin to the fold.

The day started badly when John Hughes turned up at the bar early, not in the loop with his communications, threw his toys out of the cot, and went home, missing out on a good day’s golf. Two more cried off at the last minute leaving only eleven to enjoy the day.



Gez Williams, who can’t stop winning, enjoyed the day most taking first place with thirty-seven points. Les Cobban, missing for weeks, returned today to take second place with thirty-six points, with Geoff Atwell aka Robin Hood edging out Niall Glover for third place.

All the near pins were taken with one each going to Dave Galvin, Kob Glover, Colin Greig, & Michael Brett. Dave’s near pin was a one hundred and eighty-yard effort with a nine iron. Could it have been an upside-down nine? In the sixes, Jimmy Carr was so distraught at losing that he paid out the wrong person, which was a shame as taking smackers from Jimmy is one of the great joys of golf.





Friday, January 7th

Pattaya Country Club, Medal

1st Kob Glover (23) Net 68

2nd Jimmy Carr (18) Net 71

3rd Dave Ashman (26) Net 72

Near pins Bengt Engstrom, Jimmy Carr & Kob Glover X 2.

We are pleased to report that all five members missing due to the moronic virus appear to be fine and hopefully will be back on deck very soon. It seems inevitable that in time everybody will get it and have to take some downtime.

Our monthly medal was played Friday at Pattaya Country Club in bright sunshine with a good breeze blowing most of the day. As ever, the course was in good shape so no excuses on that front.







The fairer sex came to the fore today with Kob Glover taking first place with an excellent score of net sixty-eight. Jimmy Carr might have thought seventy-one would be enough to take it out; unfortunately for him, it was only good enough for second place. After a long absence from the winner’s circle, Dave Ashman got there today with a very good net seventy-two. Dave’s recent outlay in a couple of new/used clubs is now paying dividends.

All the near pins were taken with Jimmy and Bengt taking one each and Kob taking two making it three for the week. Is the mantle of near pin specialist about to change hands? It is a heavy burden to carry!



























