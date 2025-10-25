British Embassy Consul Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin to address Pattaya City Expats Club on October 29

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) will welcome Joanne Finnamore-Crorkin, Consul at the British Embassy Bangkok, as their special guest speaker on Tuesday, October 29, 2025.

Ms. Finnamore-Crorkin oversees the embassy’s consular and welfare services for British nationals across Thailand and will provide an overview of the assistance available — as well as services that fall outside the embassy’s remit. The PCEC extends an open invitation to all British citizens and anyone interested in learning more about embassy support in Thailand.







Attendance is free, and no membership is required for this event. Doors open at 9:00 a.m., and guests are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. Breakfast will be available at the sixth-floor restaurant — attendees can enjoy the buffet at half price by informing restaurant staff they are attending the PCEC meeting.

Meeting Date & Venue:

Tuesday, October 29, 2025

Holiday Inn Pattaya – Executive Tower

Workshop Meeting Rooms, 4th Floor



































