Pattaya Mayor confirms Fireworks Festival will go on with tribute to the late Queen Mother

PATTAYA, Thailand — At the Grand Palazzo Hotel on October 27, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed that the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 will go ahead as planned on November 28–29, but with modifications to appropriately reflect the nation’s mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

The event has been renamed “Pattaya International Fireworks Festival: The Light of Eternal Loyalty”, symbolizing both reverence and remembrance. Adjustments include a Khon performance — a traditional masked dance drama whose revival was a significant royal initiative of Her Majesty — and a symphony concert featuring royal compositions and songs honoring the late Queen Mother.

Before the show begins, the audience will be invited to observe one minute of silence. The opening fireworks set, titled “The Light of Eternal Loyalty”, will represent devotion and unity.







Festivalgoers are encouraged to wear traditional Thai attire or mourning colors, with foreign visitors also invited to join in this gesture of respect. The event will feature fireworks displays from five countries, along with a special area for tributes and an exhibition showcasing Her Majesty’s royal duties and lifelong contributions to Thai culture, art, and development.

Food and beverage vendors can begin registration in early November, with updates to be posted on the PR Pattaya Facebook page.



Public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the city’s sensitivity and creativity. Comments included:

“This is a beautiful idea — a perfect blend of respect and culture.”

“Instead of canceling, they’ve transformed the festival into a tribute. Brilliant leadership.”

“Khon performances will be amazing — this honors Her Majesty perfectly.”

“This adjustment lets the world see Thai unity, respect, and elegance.”

Locals also suggested broadcasting the event’s music via live radio to allow spectators across Pattaya to enjoy synchronized audio while watching the fireworks from different vantage points.

As one comment summed up:

“This is what leadership looks like — honoring the Queen Mother through creativity while keeping Pattaya’s spirit alive.”



































