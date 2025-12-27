Teen drinking rings emerge on Pattaya Beach, raising parental safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand — Vendors have been openly selling kratom drinks, alcohol, and renting camping chairs along Pattaya Beach late at night, creating informal drinking spots that have become gathering places for youths aged around 10–20, sparking growing concern among parents and local residents.







At around 11:00 p.m. on December 25, reporters inspected the beachfront area in front of Central Pattaya Beach shopping mall, near Pattaya Police Station, Soi 9, following complaints from parents. The area was found to be crowded with groups of Thai and foreign teenagers sitting, drinking, and socializing from late night through early morning hours.

On-site observations showed vendors freely selling kratom leaf drinks, beer, and liquor along the beach, while camping chairs were rented out to customers. Across the road, stalls were also found selling packaged cannabis, and numerous three-wheeled sidecar vehicles were parked nearby offering food, contributing to a lively but largely unregulated nighttime scene.

Interviews and observations suggested that many youths choose this location because they are underage and unable to enter nightlife venues, instead gathering on the beach where drinks are available throughout the night. Bluetooth speakers playing music, readily available seating, and 24-hour access to toilets inside the nearby police station have further encouraged the area to become a late-night hangout spot.

Parents and local residents have voiced serious concerns over youth safety, substance use, and inappropriate behavior, particularly given the proximity to a police station and the apparent lack of enforcement. They are urging relevant authorities to urgently inspect, regulate, and restore order to the area to prevent potential long-term social problems.



































