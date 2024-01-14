Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya and Khao Lak chosen as ‘Best of the Best Destinations’

Five Thai cities have been recognised by global travellers among the Best of the Best Destinations in five of seven categories in Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best for 2024.

Bangkok secured 15th place and Phuket 18th place on the list of 25 Top Destinations – World. The listing said of Bangkok, “Golden palaces, floating markets, majestic porcelain-laid spires…you’ve never seen a capital city quite like Bangkok…” And of Phuket, “Thailand’s largest island is an international magnet for beach lovers and serious divers, who enthusiastically submerge themselves in the Andaman Sea…”







On the list of 25 Trending Destinations – World, Pattaya was placed in 7th place. It said, “A visit to Pattaya is a wonderful way to explore the beaches along the Gulf of Thailand….”

Phuket was also ranked in 10th spot on the list of 25 Food Destinations – World, with Chiang Mai followed in 17th place. Both Phuket and Chiang Mai have been prominent destinations in the well-established Michelin Guide Thailand, which its seventh edition (2024) was released in December 2023. In addition, Phuket is a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, testament to its culinary culture and creativity.

Thai destinations also made it into the two new subcategories this year, Honeymoon Destinations and Sustainable Destinations.







Khao Lak was placed 6th on the list of 25 Honeymoon Destinations – World. The listing stated, “Just 80 kilometres north of Phuket, Khao Lak was essentially erased by the 2004 tsunami. But the town, and the tourist industry it relies on, has rebounded. It remains quieter than other coastal destinations, offering secluded beaches, tranquil nights and family-oriented activities. You want full moon parties and besotted nights? You’re out of luck. But if you’re looking for unparalleled scuba diving in the Similan Islands, you’ve hit the jackpot.”







On the list of 15 Sustainable Destinations – World, Bangkok was ranked 11th spot. This underscores Thailand’s ongoing direction towards sustainable tourism.

Within Asia, three Thai cities secured spots on the list of 25 Top Destinations, with Bangkok in the 5th place, followed by Phuket in 6th spot, and Chiang Mai in 16th place.

For more information, please visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations. (TAT)





























