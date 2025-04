BANGKOK, Thailand – Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) is offering FREE parking for 5 days at Long-Term Parking Zone C from 12 to 16 April 2025 to support travelers during the festive Songkran holiday!

Enjoy a 24-hour Shuttle Bus service (Line A) connecting the parking area to the terminal, running every 15 minutes for your convenience.







Tip for Travelers:

Arrive 3 hours early for international flights

Arrive 2 hours early for domestic flights

Make your Songkran travels stress-free and festive! (TAT)