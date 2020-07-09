AMCHAM Thailand works to meet local needs in response to Covid-19

Over 50 member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand are working with local stakeholders to meet immediate long-term health, social and economic needs of the Kingdom in response to Covid-19. These companies have invested over 70 million baht in cash and donations to provide the much needed funding for relief supplies such as medical equipment, health, and hygiene products to support frontline workers and food and care packages to help the local community most affected by the pandemic.







AMCHAM member companies continue to demonstrate their commitment towards serving the Kingdom during this difficult time and have swiftly adapted to provide essential goods and services relevant to combat Covid-19. Companies like Ford Motor Company have pivoted their services to manufacture Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) to meet the urgent need of medical supplies for medical workers, those on the frontline and people fighting coronavirus.





Companies like Amway, Chevron Thailand, WHA Group, Esso (Thailand) Public Company Limited and ExxonMobil Affiliates in Thailand, and DOW Thailand to name a few have donated cash and goods donations to provide medical supplies and equipment to hospitals, government agencies, and local charities in provinces across Thailand.

Companies have also donated several tons of disinfectants solutions. DOW Thailand and business partners have donated 600 tons of hydrogen peroxide solution to the Thai government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration to make 15 million liters of disinfectant spray.

The current pandemic has left millions of people jobless in the country. Companies are employing people forced out of jobs to manufacture face masks for health care workers and vulnerable communities. Through food donation drives and working closely with local volunteers and charities, companies like Ford Motor Company, Bangkok Patana School, Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok, Rosewood Bangkok and HSBC Thailand provide food, care packages, and essential household goods to support daily needs of vulnerable groups, the elderly, pregnant women, children and those living in the slums.

The travel and tourism industry, which has been one of the hardest hit industries due to the pandemic, has also shown great resilience. Some of AMCHAM’s member hotels have remained open to serve as accommodation for doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff, working tirelessly to fight Covid-19, and for guests from hotels that were closed.







AMCHAM member companies employ over 200,000 in the Kingdom. In addition to contributing towards the country’s socio-economic sustenance, they have also prioritized the health and safety of their employees. As the number of Covid-19 cases continued to spiral in Thailand, many companies shifted their operations online and implemented strict social distancing, and disease safety measures to protect their staff. They also put into place employee wellness programs to help their staff and their staff’s families to cope with the new normal of working from home, social isolation, and the ever-evolving pandemic situation.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a key pillar of ethical business. At AMCHAM, we are proud of what our member companies do to give back to Thailand and Thai society, making the business and social environment better for all of us. In addition to their Covid-19 specific CSR activities, AMCHAM member companies continue to invest in the future of Thailand through innovation, technology, and sustainable business practices. Through the AMCHAM CSR Excellence Awards, these companies are awarded for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development. Applications for this year’s CSR awards will open in July.







