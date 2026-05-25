AMCHAM Thailand strengthens EEC business ties at Pattaya multi-chamber networking event

PATTAYA, Thailand – The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM Thailand) successfully hosted the Multi-Chamber EEC Networking event on May 15 at the InterContinental Pattaya Resort, bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from chambers of commerce across Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor.

Supported by Ferrara Jelly Belly, Bank of America, and WHA Group, the event was organized in cooperation with AustCham, BCCT, BeLuThai, CanCham, FTCC, GTCC, ITCC, NTCC, SATCC, and STCC. The evening provided a platform for participants to expand professional networks, strengthen cross-sector collaboration, and exchange business insights in a relaxed coastal setting.







Prior to the networking reception, AMCHAM’s Auto Council, Tax Council, Customs & Excises Council, and Economics & Trade Committee jointly presented a panel discussion titled “Shifting Global Dynamics: What It Means for Thailand’s Automotive Industry.” Moderated by Lyn Kok, the discussion featured John Andes of KPMG Thailand, Paul Sumner of PwC Thailand, and Sutheep Ratnabhas of Maxion Wheels.

The panel explored how compliance regulations, supply chain adjustments, and certificates of origin are increasingly influencing Thailand’s automotive industry. Speakers emphasized the importance of enhancing workforce skills, technical expertise, and manufacturing capabilities to maintain Thailand’s position as a major regional production hub.

AMCHAM stated that the event reflects its continuing commitment to supporting economic growth, innovation, and investment opportunities throughout Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor by fostering stronger cooperation among international and local business communities.



About AMCHAM

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit organization. With over 3,500 executives representing 700 American, Thai, and other international companies, AMCHAM is the leading international business association in Thailand. Member companies have cumulatively invested over 84 billion U.S. dollars in Thailand and provide more than 500,000 local jobs.

If you would like to learn more about AMCHAM, please visit: www.amthamthailand.com or contact Varsha Wadhwani, AMCHAM Communications Manager at e-mail <[email protected]>

















































