Pattaya orders South Road contractor to remedy sloppy work

Pattaya told a roadworks contractor to remedy its sloppy work and fix clanking manhole covers on South Road.

Eaktavee & Dynamic Joint Venture Co. delivered the new flood-drainage system linking Third and Second roads in September, but did a poor job of leveling the road.







As a result, sewer grates and manhole covers didn’t sit flush on the road and clanked each time a vehicle ran over them. Residents kept up at night by the noise were not amused.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city engineers dragged Eaktavee & Dynamic executives to the site to point out their sloppy work and ordered them to fix them immediately.

A temporary fix will be put in now with manhole areas reinforced for a long-term solution.





































