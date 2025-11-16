All-4-One showcases at Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025 with world-class music by the sea

PATTAYA, Thailand – Music lovers are in for a treat this December as the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2025 brings world-class jazz to the sands of Pattaya Beach – and it’s completely free. Headlining the festival is the internationally acclaimed group ALL-4-ONE, performing their timeless hit “I Swear,” alongside other jazz legends such as Shakatak, B5, Tor Saksit, Be Peerapat, Varitda, Natt Bundita, Nok Phrimphaa, Note Sarun, Ton Thanasit, Wim, and The Swing Kings.

The festival, themed “Jazz Harmony With Nature,” promises a unique experience where music meets the natural charm of Pattaya’s beachfront. Attendees can expect evenings filled with enchanting melodies, soulful rhythms, and unforgettable performances that celebrate jazz in all its forms.







Taking place on December 12-13, 2025, from 4 p.m. onward, the event invites everyone to enjoy a musical journey by the sea without worrying about ticket costs. Organizers – the Pattaya City Hall and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization – emphasize that the festival is open to all, aiming to offer both locals and tourists a magical experience of world-class music in harmony with nature.

For more information, visitors can contact the Pattaya Contact Center via Line: @prpattaya or call 1337. Don’t miss the chance to experience jazz legends live, with All-4-One taking center stage in a celebration of rhythm, harmony, and enduring memories.



































