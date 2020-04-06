Ali Baba Restaurant Pattaya shares food with low income families in honour of P.S. Grover’s 84th birthday

In celebration of Mr. Paramjit Singh Grover’s 84th birthday on April 13th, the Grover family wishes to make merit by helping to lighten the burden of our fellow citizens who are going through a very tough ordeal of lesser or no income, causing much suffering for them and their families.







From Sunday 5 April until Sunday 12 April, the Grover family together with Ali Baba Tandoori Restaurant will serve 200 lunch boxes from 12 noon until 2 pm.

On Monday 13 April, we will serve 500 lunch boxes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Songkran, Thai New Year and Vaisakhi the Sikh holy day.

Alibaba Restaurant is located at 1/13-14 Central Pattaya Road Next to Krung Thai Bank.

All hygiene norms will be strictly followed.

Everyone is welcome to come by to receive a lunch box with the blessings of the most high.





