Pattaya police advocate neighborhood watch programs to suppress crime wave

Pattaya police are urging residents to set up a “neighborhood alert” network to prevent crime during the coronavirus economic downturn.







Police met with residents of the Soi Khopai Community April 4, warning that a crime outbreak in Pattaya would be scarier than the Covid-19 outbreak. The city has already seen an uptick in crime due to the large number of people put out of work by the virtual lockdown imposed by the government to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

He said everyone should collect the phone numbers of their next-door neighbors and check on them should anything look or sound peculiar. Watching each other is the best way to build unity and prevent burglars and thieves, police said.





