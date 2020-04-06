Thailand reports 51 new cases, three more deaths on Monday

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has announced three more deaths and 51 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 infection, as of Monday morning (Apr 6). While the figure is well below 100, some patients are still waiting for their test results.







The Spokesman for the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, said today that Thailand now has an accumulated total of 2,220 confirmed cases. An additional 119 have recently recovered, making the total number of recovered patients 793. The death toll meantime has increased to 26.

The first group comprises 22 people who had close contact with previous cases and three others who attended religious events.

A second group of 19 patients is not associated with any previous cases. The group comprises a Thai national who previously traveled abroad, a foreigner entering Thailand, an individual who had close contact with travelers from other countries, three patients who worked closely with foreigners and 13 medical personnel from 11 private hospitals.

The third group comprises seven patients who are waiting for further test results.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Bangkok is decreasing, as more infections are being reported outside the capital.

The health official said that Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has reiterated that the issue must be managed with support from the civil service system and under the supervision of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration in all respects. Orders given and other instructions must be carried out immediately. The Prime Minister is also overseeing various measures and budget issues to support the operations. He has asked the general public to support the government’s fight against the COVID-19 situation and not to be misled by fake news.











