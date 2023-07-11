Adult-themed Pattaya hotel scheduled to reopen

The Penthouse, a Pattaya three-four star institution for decades, is undergoing a complete revamp with a view to opening in style for the high tourist season in October. Situated in Pattayland Soi 2, a centrally-based entertainment street which it shares with everlasting nightclubs such as Classroom and A-Bomb and restaurants such as The Shamrock, Penthouse closed at the start of the recent pandemic era. The ghost town image had arrived.







Workmen at the site said the name Penthouse was being retained and that a total clearout was underway, including the fixtures and fittings of the gogo club which was housed in the same premises. Especially popular with British male fun seekers, the hotel in its heyday contained some unusual bedroom features including swathes of mirrors looking down from every angle and even a pole-dancing corner. British-run for many years, the hotel’s top quality rooms had their own names such as the Babylon Spa Suite and Siam Royal Suite Duplex.

Unashamedly adult and heterosexual in theme, Penthouse delighted generations of foreign tourists, admittedly nearly all men, who wanted to be near easy sex, a good choice of restaurants and convivial company Colin Moseley, who at the time ran Cheers bar in the same street, said, “If Pattaya was Sin City in those days, Penthouse was at the center of the action.” On the other hand, Pattaya in 2023 has different tourist markets and air fares from Europe are still sky-high. Time will show how Penthouse fits in with the new order.

















