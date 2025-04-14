A French dining gem near Mabprachan lake

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two minutes driving time from Mabprachan lake – sometimes still misleadingly labelled Pattaya’s Dark Side – is a masterpiece of French culinary arts. Toma Wine Brasserie, newly opened by Gerard Porcon and his Thai wife Manita in a calm semi-rural setting, can only be described as a gem of French cuisine.



The marks of top-class French cooking are quality ingredients, meticulous techniques and flavor harmony. At Toma, all three are fused in classic dishes such as classic stews, beef bourguignon, duck Parmentia confit, salmon with Florentine cream amongst many others. Not to forget the unique desserts, perhaps led by crème brûlée with Grand Marnier.

The helpful chefs can also prepare tasty vegetarian dishes on request as well as Thai dishes. The huge wine selection, especially French, is surely the largest in town plus a wide selection of spirits and international beers. The whole dining experience, which costs considerably less than you might think, is overseen by Gerard, his wife and a team of knowledgeable but discreet serving staff.







Gerard has lived in Thailand for three decades and was a civil engineer by training who has represented the French government as a senior civil servant in umpteen countries across Asia, Africa and Europe in a remarkably colorful career. He even found himself in Haiti in 1991-2001, the first country to rebel against French colonial rule and achieve independence (in 1802). Port au Prince, the capital, was then a center of French cuisine in the Caribbean.

Initially, Gerard built in the current location an international residential home with 12 guest rooms, with access to medical services if required. The Toma restaurant was built from scratch later and was finished only last year. If you are looking for a unique fine dinner experience in tranquil surroundings, Toma has to be the number one choice in the increasingly upmarket Mabprachan area, a 20 minute drive from Pattaya. The sub-logo is “In Vino Veritas” or “There’s Truth in Wine”, a phrase which dates back to classical antiquity.

Toma Wine Brasserie is located at 23, 1 Huay Yai Muk Rd, Pong, Bang Lamung District. Openng hours are 12:00–22:00 hrs everyday. Tel. 90 79 97 828 Email: [email protected]

Location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/eVWxtgn7aaHLMe3u7



























