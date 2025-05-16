Pattaya Faces Tourist Slump – A silver lining for expats amid lower prices?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya grapples with a noticeable decline in tourist numbers, particularly among Western travelers, questions are surfacing about how this shift could affect the city’s economy—and whether long-term foreign residents might benefit from falling prices.

“I just arrived in Pattaya. Never seen it so empty,” said one frequent visitor, noting that this is his sixth visit in the past 12 months. Another added, “I went to Pattaya last weekend and I felt that the number of Caucasian travellers dropped a lot compared to previously in the same month.”







The off-season is certainly a factor—locals and seasoned expats alike know that May through July tends to bring a dip. But this year feels different. Some bars and restaurants report thinner crowds, and online chatter suggests prices could begin softening in response.

This could spell relief for expats who’ve long complained about rising living costs. “Market rules—if you don’t pay those prices and go elsewhere, eventually prices will go down,” one poster commented. Another added a blunt take: “Too many cheap Charlie old farts moaning that people can’t afford to pay greedy prices. Don’t like it? Go to Cambodia for cheaper shillings—haha.”

However, even with lower foot traffic, many imported goods remain costly. “I would suggest that beer is one of the cheapest commodities—imported food is very expensive,” said one expat. “Not everyone wants to eat rice and chicken or fish every day.” Another replied, “Imported food has always been more expensive than locally produced. Everyone knows that and it’s true in most countries. If you can’t pay, then rice, chicken, and fish is what’s available.”

Alcohol, too, continues to be a sore point. “What about the wine? The tax is still too high!” one comment read. Even beer, often considered a budget-friendly drink in Thailand, is climbing in cost. “The wholesale price of beer is too high. 43 baht for a San Miguel and you need to mark it up,” a bar owner lamented. “Box of Carabao shot up never-endingly, dear dear!”

Despite frustrations, many acknowledge that the economic model is simple: prices reflect demand. With fewer tourists, especially from high-spending demographics, price corrections may follow—at least in some sectors.

“Good article,” one reader commented on a recent report about the local cost of living. “I don’t want to bash, but if Thais could only have genuine respect for this nation, for foreigners, and for each other, it would be win-win. But greed and corruption hiding behind a smile and politeness is still just greed.”

As Pattaya faces a possible reshuffle in its tourism-driven economy, long-term visitors and residents alike are watching closely—and hoping for a balance between affordability and sustainability.

































