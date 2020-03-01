A day of fun at the Thai Garden Resort

The Thai Garden Resort invited 40 orphans from the Tungklom Talman School for a day of fun, swimming and splashing in the 63 meters long Lagoon Pool, a delicious lunch and of course presents to take home.





During the past Festive Season, the hotel collected donations from their guests and reserved part of the tickets sales from the Christmas and New Year’s Eve party to provide the orphans with items they really needed.

All children were asked to make a list of their wishes, and the hotel was able to provide most of the items from their wish list.

They all went home happily with the new books, shoes, socks and toys they asked for.

The Thai Garden Resort is a Travelife Gold Award holder and as part of this program, the hotel has made a strong commitment to ensure that Social Responsibility is well looked after.

It is always a great day to have the children here and watch them have a fun filled day at the Thai Garden Resort!







