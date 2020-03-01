Pattaya police search villas where Chinese man killed, stuffed in suitcase

Police searched three Pattaya rental homes for evidence tied to the murder of a Chinese man whose body was bound, stuffed in a suitcase and dumped in a northern Thailand river.







Local immigration and tourist police and investigators from Muang District of Kampaeng Phet Province joined forensics specialists in carrying out the search warrant on the three South Pattaya villas Feb. 27.

Police believe one of the three houses is where Jun Wang, 30, was killed before Valentine’s Day, likely by fellow countrymen.

A group of 15 Chinese men arrived in Thailand on Feb. 12 and came to Pattaya. Police said they were not part of a tour group and 14 of them left on Feb. 14. Before that, however, several of the men rented a minivan and drove to Kampaeng Phet, police said.

On Feb. 26, a black suitcase washed up on the shores of the Ping River in Lan Dok Mai Tok Subdistrict. Inside was Jun, his ankles bound, body doubled-over and his arms and legs wrapped in red rope.

Police are trying to trace the origins of the Chinese group and Jun’s relationship to the others. So far no motive or suspect in the crime has been disclosed.

