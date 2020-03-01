Peter, Nok, Todd and Sandy win Monthly Scramble

PSC Billabong Golf

Friday, February 28 Phoenix Gold Monthly Scramble

Phoenix Gold was the venue for the Billabong monthly scramble. It was a bit earlier start Friday as we had 14 teams competing, so the early birds got away at 7.45 under threatening skies. We played Ocean and Mountain loops which were in great condition with the greens holding for good shots, but were still quite quick.





There were a few visitors today with Travis and Aaron friends of Bob StAubin’s from Canada; also Roz and Danny Garver from the UK, and last but not least Chester from Oregon in the USA.

It was a good day out apart from the last three holes when the back three groups got caught in an absolute downpour. When we had finished the front nine there was a quite large group waiting to tee off behind us. There was no way they could have finished because the rain was torrential and it didn’t stop for an hour or two at least. Even getting to the car park was a wetting experience.

The scoring was quite good and brilliant from a few groups who scored in the 50s on the Mountain. That course takes no prisoners normally but Friday it didn’t show its teeth for some of the groups scored very well on it. Coming in third place today was the team of Brad O’Keefe, Lloyd Shuttleworth, George Way and Andrew Woodall with a net score of 58.7. Taking second spot was the Team Canada with a little help from the Netherlands, Travis, Aaron, Bob StAubin and Auke Engelkes with a score of 56.4.

Then came the winners, Todd Givens, his lovely wife Nok, Peter Huf and Sandy Chapo with a smidgen less than the Canadian team scoring a fine 56 nett and they promptly rang the bell.

