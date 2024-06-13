Pattaya Prowl: New entertainment zone

New entertainment zone

With the building of the new EasyKart entertainment complex on Thepprasit Road in the heart of Pattaya city, that locality is becoming a key center of fun activities. There are already two huge cabaret theatres, Colisseum and 79, and as well as the neighboring Sanook Park with its aquapark, scuba diving, bungi jumping, paintball and even bubble football amongst other choices. Thepprasit also houses one of the most popular night markets in the resort and is a main artery between Sukhumvit Road and Jomtien.









֍ The We Love Soi 6 street parties are Wednesday June 12 and Thursday June 13. Party games, balloons, free shots, raffles and 1,000 sexy ladies. If that’s your scene, hit it!

֍ I have one glass of wine before going to bed. Usually I go to bed four or five times in a night.

֍ The debate about Walking Street’s best value bar never ceases. Stickman’s Sunday column says Sapphire Club, popular for 15 years, could be the winner. Over to you.

֍ Fancy Big Ass? That’s the line-up for music performances on Friday June 14 at the start of the 10-day extravaganza of music, food and fun at Chang Beach Street Food Festival.



֍ I’ve been four days sober, but that’s because I don’t get paid till Friday.

֍ A reader asks for a good computer repair shop. There are many, but we suggest you visit Pattaya2U near TukCom. Contact 081 159 4404.

֍ It is up to the staff in each 7/11 store whether you can use their loo or not. But not apparently in the franchise stores in the north of Thailand where the loos are welcoming. You figure it.

֍ The worst thing about drinking to forget is that you forget to drink.

֍ An 81 year old Thai man lost life savings worth 22 million baht (500,000 pounds) to a scammer who impersonated a police officer accusing the victim of being involved in illegal businesses. So it’s not only farang at risk.

֍ Every day the morning radio assures us it’s gonna rain in Pattaya. Usually a light drizzle. Apparently there’s more of the wet stuff down Rayong way.







֍ Him: We’ve been married 30 years and all you ever do is contradict me. Her: It’s 31 years.

֍ Villa Market Online is offering a buy one and get one free promotion on several cheeses and ice cream flavors. Check it out.

֍ Now for something entirely different. There’s a unique Gents Club in the Pratumnak area of Pattaya. It’s called Cat Flaps.

֍ Rayong land transportation office (the place where you get or renew a driving licence) is a better bet than the Banglamung alternative. Agreed?

֍ Air fares seem to be falling a bit after the huge post-covid rises. Fancy Phuket or Singapore? Check out for starters at jetstar.com/home









֍ Hemingways say their Sunday roasts were too big for some, so they’ve made them a bit smaller and dropped the price. The meals are are called Seniors. Of course, the mammoth portions still available.

֍ M2M at Jomtien Complex has a very professional show and a Marilyn Monroe look-a-like. Mosey on over.

֍ The Thai premier has cancelled the unpopular 300 baht entry tax idea for visitors. Any chance he’ll do the same about taxing foreign income? Any comment would be superfluous.

֍ Thailand and Laos are gearing up to open a railway network connecting Bangkok and Vientiane with a trial run later this month. Could be a new visa run option in future.

֍ Club Insomnia Walking Street has welcomed back DJ Nakadia, a very wellknown personality in the electronic music industry.

֍ As Clint Eastwood put it, “The ageing process is not for cowards.”

