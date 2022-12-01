400,000 crowd into Pattaya for Fireworks Festival

More than 400,000 people crowded into Pattaya for last weekend’s Fireworks Festival, generating 2 billion baht in tourist revenue and overloading cellphone towers.

Traffic ground to a halt Nov. 26-27, parking was impossible and coronavirus disease control was a distant memory. Pattaya officials thanked everyone for coming, but told bureaucrats they have to plan better for next time.



Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said Nov. 28 that city hall had contacted all three of Thailand’s major mobile-service providers and requested that mobile cell towers be supplied for the festival, but the demand for service still outstripped bandwidth supply.

Poramet said city hall understands the problem and will solve it for coming events, the next of which is the Naklua Walk & Eat in December.


Beer bars along Beach Road were packed to the brim with guests drinking, chatting and enjoying the fireworks display.
People started packing the beach before dusk to reserve their space on the sand to watch the fireworks.


An aerial view of thousands of cars crawling on Pattaya Second Road on both nights of the fireworks extravaganza.

It was a joyous occasion as tens of thousands of people came together after the pandemic to celebrate freedom and happiness.
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said he had requested Thailand's mobile-service providers to supply mobile cell towers for the festival, but the demand for service still outstripped bandwidth supply.









