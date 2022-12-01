400,000 crowd into Pattaya for Fireworks Festival

More than 400,000 people crowded into Pattaya for last weekend’s Fireworks Festival, generating 2 billion baht in tourist revenue and overloading cellphone towers.

Traffic ground to a halt Nov. 26-27, parking was impossible and coronavirus disease control was a distant memory. Pattaya officials thanked everyone for coming, but told bureaucrats they have to plan better for next time.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said Nov. 28 that city hall had contacted all three of Thailand’s major mobile-service providers and requested that mobile cell towers be supplied for the festival, but the demand for service still outstripped bandwidth supply.

Poramet said city hall understands the problem and will solve it for coming events, the next of which is the Naklua Walk & Eat in December.









































