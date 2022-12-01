Elderly Brit struck by hit & run driver at Jomtien pedestrian crossing

An older British man was hurt when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Jomtien Beach.

Peter Palmer, 74, suffered a hip injury and required four stitches to close a cut on his head. He is waiting for X-ray results to determine if the hip bone was cracked or broken.

Palmer brought police CCTV video showing him crossing Jomtien Second Road on a green light and squarely inside the pedestrian crossing. Other cars stopped at the light, but a white Toyota D-Max ran the light and hit Palmer, sending him flying.

The truck then fled the scene.

Police are trying to track down the hit-and-run driver.






































