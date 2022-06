More than 300 cars and motorcycles hit the runway at Pattaya’s Terminal 21 shopping mall for the Cars on Flight auto show.

Organized by city hall, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the mall and Connection Thailand, the weekend show was opened by City Manager Pramote Tubtim June 18.







Supercars, sports cars, modified vehicles and 90s cars joined a parade of big bikes spread over 2,500 sq. meters under the model jet at the North Pattaya mall.