Thailand attends ‘Seventh International Conference on Adults Education’ in Morocco

H.E. Kanokwan Vilawan, the Deputy Minister of Education, attends the hybrid conference “Seventh International Conference on Adults Education (CONFINTEA VII)” via online, held on 15-17 June 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco and delivers a speech during the Ministerial Panel on the topic of Assessing Progress in Adult Learning and Education (ALE) against the Belem Framework for Action since 2009.







On this occasion, she expresses her appreciation to the Kingdom of Morocco for hosting this important conference, and to UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) and UNESCO for their continuing support to this conference and for inviting Thailand to share the strategies on the ALE with a focus on the disadvantaged and vulnerable groups. Then, she congratulates UIL for launching the 5th Global Report on Adult Learning and Education (GRALE) and commend their efforts in contributing to this report.





“The Ministry of Education places high importance to the disables, in particularly during the post COVID-19 pandemic. We have mobilized resources and cooperation from all relevant agencies in locating people with disabilities who have not yet accessed to education. In so doing, we introduce ICT to support us in tracking people with disabilities all over the country. Therefore, a programme called CAPER was developed to locate this group of people. Once they have been tracked, they will be provided with appropriate types of education in relevance to their own needs and local context including individualized education program, lifelong learning and learning for occupation.

As the Deputy Minister in charge of non-formal and adult learning and education, I am working on enacting a legislation on the Promotion of Learning so that it includes lifelong learning, self-directed learning and learning for degree equivalency. It aims to mobilize efforts and resources of all relevant bodies to assist in education provision, including communities, local authorities, civil societies, and local wisdoms. All stakeholders are encouraged to contribute to provide flexible learning pathways to enable all citizens, to access to reskill and upskill/ in line with their needs to increase their employability opportunity







I wish to take this opportunity to compliment all those who have been involved in the production of GRALE 5. I hope that this report will be the guideline for policy-makers, educators and related practitioners to develop adult learning and education, in particular increasing wider opportunity for the vulnerable.” Kanokwan said. (NNT)

































