1st phase of Jomtien Beach rebuild set for year-end completion

The first phase of Jomtien Beach’s rebuild will be complete by year-end, Marine Department officials confirmed.

Director Eakaraj Kantaro said Nov. 23 that Italian Thai Development Public Co. has been behind schedule on the refill and widening of Jomtien, particularly around the beach’s boat ramps. The work plan was revised so that marine traffic isn’t blocked by the construction and is awaiting approval.







The department also is dealing with how to stop storm runoff from pushing sand back into the sea, which happens at Pattaya Beach during every big storm. Eakaraj said steps will be taken to reduce the velocity of water flow onto the sand in high-risk spots. Again, the design changes are pending approval.







Despite the delays, the first phase of the project spanning 2.7 kilometers will be done by New Year’s Eve, he vowed.

In 2023, work will continue on Phase 2 from Jomtien Beach Soi 11 to the Dongtan Curve.































