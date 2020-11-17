Thailand public health inspires other nations in handling pandemic

By Pattaya Mail
0
238
With its population of over 70 million, Thailand has had fewer than four thousand cases, the success is not just a coincidence but the result of serious efforts and effective policies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Thailand during the event at the World Health Assembly 2020, as the kingdom has consistently done well in coping with COVID-19.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

WHO Director-General, Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Thailand’s PM as he has led the team of Thai public health officials in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Director-General Doctor Tedros thanked Thailand during the closing ceremony of the 73rd World Health Assembly, as Thailand has supported the WHO’s efforts to control the disease, and has emerged as a great example of a country that has inspired good cooperation between the government and the public.

WHO Director-General, Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Thailand’s PM as he has led the team of Thai public health officials in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statistics, Thailand was the first country reported to have a COVID-19 infection outside Wuhan. However, even with its population of over 70 million, Thailand has had fewer than four thousand cases, and fatalities number just 60. Thailand’s success is not just a coincidence but the result of serious efforts and effective policies.

The Thai PM General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, stressed that it is not only the government’s success but also the public’s as all members of the Thai community have given good cooperation throughout the pandemic. (NNT)


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR