Thai cancer patients can get care and treatment at any available hospital

December 10th being National Cancer Prevention Day, the Ministry of Public Health has invited all members of the public, in particular cancer patients, to receive treatment at any available hospital without the need for a referral.





Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anuthin Chanweerakul presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation titled “Receiving Cancer Treatment at any Available Place” that will allow cancer patients in the health insurance scheme to access care provided by the ministry, the Department of Medicine, its network of hospitals and the National Health Security Office (NHSO).







The program will start on January 1st, 2021 and is one of four policies to elevate health care chosen by the National Health Security Commission as a New Year’s gift to the public. It is intended to provide quick and convenient care to cancer sufferers, reducing their waiting times and the need for referrals.









Cancer treatment is currently available in every district of the nation but radiology is only available at 36 locations and chemotherapy at 164 locations. Over the past year, the NHSO provided home chemotherapy treatment kits via seven venues: Ramathibodi Hospital, the National Cancer Institute, Rajavithi Hohspital, Somdej Phra Pinklao Hospital, Chulabhorn Hospital, Chonburi Cancer Hospital and Lopburi Cancer Hospital.







The Ministry of Public Health is preparing to include extracts from marijuana in the national registry of medicine for the treatment of cancer patients in hospitals.

The National Cancer Institute has, at the same time, developed technology for the collection of data on patients in participating facilities, so as to enhance service. (NNT)







