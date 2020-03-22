Exhibition contractor offers free alterations to hospitals in Thailand amid COVID-19

BANGKOK – Let’s take a moment to appreciate the spirit of Thai people, even in a time of crisis, those who want to help facilitate medical staff working on the forefront of this fight against COVID-19. A company has offered to install partitions and isolation panels at hospitals free of charge, using their experience as a trade show booth provider.







Mr Puwadon Doungrat, owner of the J Add booth setup company posted on Facebook offering free services to public hospitals and healthcare facilities looking to construct more rooms and dividers.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is having a big impact on public health and the economy, including his own business. He decided therefore, to offer his company’s resources and services to help hospitals and medical staff at no cost.

The company is offering to construct extra rooms and isolation dividers at hospitals in order to increase the hospital’s capacity to accommodate patients. The company has already installed these rooms at some hospitals, including the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

Mr. Puwadon said his company continues to employ existing staff, giving them their regular monthly salary, despite having no paid contracts. He said some people have offered donations but he is willing to accept donations of materials rather than money, especially folding doors, which are now running out.(NNT)



