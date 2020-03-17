Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak still at second stage in Thailand

BANGKOK (TNA) The Thai government says the coronavirus outbreak in the country is still at the 2nd stage after the biggest daily jump of 32 new cases were reported on Sunday.





The new Covid-19 cases have brought the country’s total cases to 114 since January, with 78 active cases.

Among the 32 cases, nine visited a boxing stadium in Bangkok, three had contacts with tourists in a restaurant at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and one was a civil servant who was infected while on duty in Spain, according to Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Public Health.

After new infections have been linked to public places, the government has considered suspending stadium, university classes, theaters and other public gatherings, sources say.

The government has already cancelled Songkran or Thai traditional New Year holidays between April 13 and 15.

In an attempt to prevent a wider outbreak in the tourism-reliant nation, the Public Health Ministry plans to a database of public places linked with infections. Dr. Sukhum said this would help people to make necessary precautions.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has led officials in daily meeting of a special taskforce on the coronavirus. Related agencies updated on the situation, new disease control measures and other actions to ease the impacts on the country’s economy.

Meanwhile the Royal Thai Army confirmed that one of those catching the virus at the boxing stadium is chief of the Army Welfare Department.

Gen Nathaphon Srisawat, special adviser to the army, said on Monday that Maj Gen RachitArunrangsi, director-general of the Army Welfare Department, was infected while visiting the boxing stadium.

He had been treated at Phramongkutklao Hospital while 60 people in close contact with him had been in self-quarantine at homes, Gen Nathaphon said. (TNA)

