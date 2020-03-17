Thailand reports 30 new Covid-19 cases, total 177

BANGKOK, March 17 (TNA) Thai Public Health Ministry today confirmed 30 more Covid-19 cases, raising the total cases in the country to 177.







Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for public health told a daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation that most of the new cases are found in Bangkok, so the public health ministry has arranged hospitals in the surrounding areas of the capital to treat them.

Now, 234 hospital beds are ready to admit the patients.

The new cases had close contact with the patients, having contracted the virus in cluster infections earlier at a boxing stadium and an entertainment venue in Thong Lor area, he added. (TNA)











