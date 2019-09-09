Officials provide assistance to flood victims

Bangkok – Many provinces are still hit by flood water as local authorities continue to respond and assist communities in affected areas.

Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong accompanied a group of executive members of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and PTT to the northeastern province of Roi Et recently and distributed 2,250 survival kits to villagers who have been affected by floods caused by tropical storm Podul since the beginning of September. Sontirat said the visit will enable officials to listen to the people’s problems and needs. The information will be forwarded to all related units, so that they can alleviate the plight of those affected as soon as possible.

As for the current flood situation in Selaphum district, water from local rivers has overflowed into riverside communities. Although the water level has now receded, some areas remain impassable to small vehicles. The Royal Irrigation Department has dispatched trucks to help transport villagers, medical personnel and volunteers marooned in flood-hit areas.

In Ubon Ratchathani’s Det Udom district, floods have inundated some 175 houses and schools. The province has set up royally-bestowed mobile kitchens and temporary shelters for flood victims.