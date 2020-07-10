‘We Tour Together’ discounted travel campaign begins July 15

The government will subsidize 5 million hotel stays, 2 million airline tickets and countless meals and tourist-attraction visits under the “We Tour Together” program launching July 15.

Open for Thai nationals only, the 22.5-billion-baht government program aims to stimulate the domestic-tourism industry in the absence of foreign visitors.







To cash in on the freebies, Thais must install the Pao Tung app and book full-fare airline-and-hotel packages around the country. The government will refund 40 percent of the hotel fees up to 3,000 baht a night, and up to 1,000 baht of the airfare.

Travelers also can obtain a 600-baht voucher to pay for restaurants and tourist attractions.

The program runs through October.











