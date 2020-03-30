Unemployed jam Pattaya banks for government payouts

Displaced workers swarmed Pattaya banks to register for government unemployment benefits.

Social distancing went out the window as crowds massed outside branches of Government Savings Bank, Krungthai Bank and others to receive monthly stipends of 5,000 baht for up to three months starting March 28.







The benefits are aimed at casual workers not part of the social security system, including street vendors, go-go dancers and the like. Nearly all have been put out of work due to the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent business shutdowns.

Those qualifying will receive their first payment within five days via electronic transfer.











