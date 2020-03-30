Sattahip checkpoint looks for coronavirus victims

Police checkpoints are stopping people entering Sattahip District, checking for coronavirus sufferers.







District Chief Anucha Intasorn opened the Highway 331 checkpoint at the Kaseampol intersection in Plutaluang March 27.

Manned by police, volunteers and public-health workers, the checkpoint is operating around the clock, with drivers and passengers being checked for fevers and other symptoms of Covid-19. Officials are checking identification documents and inquiring about travel plans.

The government is urging people to refrain from interprovincial travel and checkpoint workers are advising people to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.











