Pattaya-Chonburi residents urged to stay home, not travel out of their districts

Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchaiis asking for cooperation for people to stay home whenever possible to help control the spread of coronavirus. A new wave of outbreaks is currently underway as people are leaving their work places and traveling to their home provinces to be with their families.







He said there is no other way but to be more strict in limiting people’s movement in the province, which includes Pattaya City where now up to 3 places have been announced coronavirus hot spots. People who visited those locations are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Gov. Parakathorn said the reasons are based on tight control of the virus that passes around to other people through our bodies very easily and he did not want anyone with or without symptoms prominence to carry it across the province and spread it to your loved ones, young or old,at your journeys’ destination.

He said anyone showing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, respiratory difficulties, or high fever are not fit to travel. He worried that if they develop a more critical physical condition and they will probably face some impediment in order to reach a doctor.

Secondly, the Gov. asked his citizens to clean up their residences. Their kitchens, bathroomsand frequently usedplaces need to be in the best hygienic condition at this time.

Thirdly, he said for those who have previously visited locations such as boxing stadiums, entertainment venues, or those listed in hot spot areas, must quarantine themselves for at least 14 days to monitor the relevant symptoms and if they are found to be in abnormal condition, they should report it to the nearest pubic healthofficialsor hospitals immediately.

Lastly, the governor asked everyone to avoid going to crowded places and maintain‘social or physical distancing’ at all times. (CPRD)

Loading…







Loading…











