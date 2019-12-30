Underage drunk driver passes out at Pattaya-area red light

A red light proved too long a time to stay awake for an underage drunk driver who fortunately killed no one and only backed up traffic in Banglamung.

Loading…

Police arrived at the Prachumkongka Temple intersection in the Rong Poh Community Dec. 27 around 3:30 p.m. to find 19-year-old Kiatisak Promcharoen passed out behind the wheel of his Mitsubishi Triton.

Traffic backed up at the light for more than a kilometer.

Police peered inside and saw two cans of beer on the seat and knocked on the window, to no reply. Officers pried open the door, moved the truck to the curb and removed the driver.

Kiatisak tested far over the legal blood-alcohol limit for driving at 0.21%. Once conscious, he told police he’d been celebrating the new year with colleagues at the Mitsubishi factory in Laem Chabang and was driving home to Takhiantia, managing to make it nearly to Pattaya without having an accident.