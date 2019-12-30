Naklua Road reopened, but cesspool remains

Pattaya contractors reopened much of Naklua Road following the laying of new drainage pipes but left behind a cesspool of sewage, garbage and mosquitos.

Residents and business owners between the Naklua Old Market and the Amorn Nakorn Market said they were glad to have 80 percent of the roadway open again after months of roadwork, but complained bitterly about missing sewer grates and the smell of refuse and sewage floating in the new, wider drains.

The worst of the problems are located near the Pattaya sewage treatment plant, with the putrid water stinking up the air and also serving as a ripe breeding ground for dengue fever-carrying mosquitos.

Some sections of road near the Naklua New Market and Lan Po Market remain closed. Pattaya has posted detour signs for those headed to the Naklua Eat & Walk on the weekends.

As for the missing sewer grates, locals are hoping they will be placed as the rest of the roadwork wraps.