Transformer explosion burns office building

Firefighters in Bang Saray, Sattahip district were quick to extinguish a fire at an office building late Sunday night Jan 26.







Eyewitnesses reported that a transformer attached to an electric pole outside the building exploded at around 9pm. The sparks caused a fire which broke through the glass windows burning most of the second floor, destroying the interior and some furnishings.

Police questioned a worker who said that the rental building owned by the Sakulwit Supply Part., Ltd., Bang Saray, was locked and unoccupied at the time the fire broke out. No one was reported injured in the incident and no estimate of the cost of damage was immediately known.