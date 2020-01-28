Irresistible pulchritude displayed at Miss Qipao International beauty pageant

A bevy of gorgeous girls gathered at the Central Festival Pattaya Beach Jan 26 to compete in the annual Chinese New Year Miss Qipao International beauty pageant.







All the contestants looked extremely elegant in their dazzling Qipao dresses making it very hard for the judges to pick the winners.

At the end of the final round, 23 year-old Natnaree ‘Nong Stamp’ Srijan proved to be the chosen one and was crowned Miss Qipao International 2020.

Panisara Wirunphan, 21, was chosen as 1st runner-up. She also won the Miss Popular Vote.

Pitchaya Phanchosang, 21, was 2nd runner-up and won the Perfect Skin Care category. Natcha Chonnikornrungrueang, 15, was picked as Miss Photogenic.

Mayoral Advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and other dignitaries presented the trophies, sashes, and cash prizes of 10,000 baht, 7,000 baht, 5,000 baht and 3,000 baht respectively.

The winning beauty queens were appointed Friendship Ambassadors to help strengthen Thai-Chinese relations in culture and commerce.