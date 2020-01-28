National Coronavirus Surveillance Center Planned

NONTHABURI – Authorities from the Public Health Ministry, the Transport Ministry and the Tourism and Sports Ministry worked out a plan to cope with the novel coronavirus and it includes a national surveillance mechanism.







Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the three ministries would propose their plan to the cabinet on Jan 28.

He assured that Thailand could control the disease and it would not become a serious situation.

“Concerned ministries have coordinated their work verbally. Today a meeting was convened to introduce national surveillance for the most efficient prevention,” Mr Anutin said.

According to him, a national committee will be formed and special authority will be necessary to handle situations related to the novel coronavirus.

Mr Anutin quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as ordering authorities to share as much information related to the virus as possible to prevent public panic due to considerable information from unofficial sources.

So far, there have been eight pneumonia patients. Seven of them are Chinese and the other is a Thai person who visited Wuhan city of China. Five of them recovered and returned home and the rest three were being treated in negative pressure rooms at hospitals. All of them were in good conditions, Mr Anutin said.

He advised people eat newly cooked food, use serving spoon, often wash hands and refrain from contacting a patient and visiting congested areas.