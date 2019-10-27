Their Majesties attend the Jose Carreras – Farewell Bangkok Concert

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimalalakshana, this week attended the Jose Carreras – Farewell Bangkok Concert at Bangkok’s 21st International Festival of Dance and Music.

At 8:29 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct 23), Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to the Thailand Cultural Center in Huai Khwang District, Bangkok, to watch the performance by Jose Carreras, a renowned Spanish tenor. The contemporary classical performance was joined by Celine Byrne, an Irish soprano, and David Giminez, a Spanish conductor. The show was attended by foreign ambassadors and diplomats.

After the concert, Their Majesties the King and Queen received Jose Carreras and bestowed the Knight Grand Cross of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant on the famed opera singer.

The Ministry of Culture together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the private sector hosted Bangkok’s 21st International Festival of Dance and Music between September 11 and October 23, 2019.